XML Financial LLC Has $366,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 121,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 283.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

