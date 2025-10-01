Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $1,078.60 on Wednesday. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $1,085.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $934.75 and its 200 day moving average is $829.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.01%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,128,418. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,132.72. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,566 shares of company stock worth $29,313,522. 91.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $930.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $1,093.00 target price on shares of KLA and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 price target (up previously from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target (up previously from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.76.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

