Greenleaf Trust Has $2.56 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

