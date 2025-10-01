LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 116 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,544,000 after purchasing an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

