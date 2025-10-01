Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $208.20 and a one year high of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

