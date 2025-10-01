XML Financial LLC Has $568,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after buying an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after buying an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after buying an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.29.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.