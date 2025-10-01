Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $447.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $466.61 and its 200 day moving average is $500.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

