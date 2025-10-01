XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $279.13 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $286.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

