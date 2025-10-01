Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,900 shares, an increase of 423.0% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 38,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

