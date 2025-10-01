Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.71 ($5.55) and traded as low as GBX 387 ($5.20). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 396.50 ($5.33), with a volume of 344,224 shares traded.

Workspace Group Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £759.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,107.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 402.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 412.71.

About Workspace Group

(Get Free Report)

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.