Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 70,297,672 shares traded.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £468,000.00, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.