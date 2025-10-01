Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT) Short Interest Down 77.5% in September

Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cantor Equity Partners II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter valued at $247,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cantor Equity Partners II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Cantor Equity Partners II Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CEPT opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Cantor Equity Partners II has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.64.

About Cantor Equity Partners II

Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY

