First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.69 and traded as low as $12.02. First Us Bancsh shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 2,354 shares.

First Us Bancsh Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.47.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter.

First Us Bancsh Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Us Bancsh’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Us Bancsh stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of First Us Bancsh worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Us Bancsh

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

