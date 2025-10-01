Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.88 and traded as high as C$11.54. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 416,905 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.
Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.
