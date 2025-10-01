Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,600 shares, a growth of 545.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,132,000. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

AVXC stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $161.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.83. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $60.92.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

