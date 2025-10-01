Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) PT at $490.78

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $490.0370.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $431.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.32. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $397.12 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

