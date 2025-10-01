AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €40.73 ($47.92) and traded as high as €40.87 ($48.08). AXA shares last traded at €40.56 ($47.72), with a volume of 2,091,070 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.73.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

