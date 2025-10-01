Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. ArborFi Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

