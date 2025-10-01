Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Stake Reduced by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,845 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 119,790.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 434,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.