Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

