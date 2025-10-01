Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.4667.

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Globant from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 23.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Globant by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Globant by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globant by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $57.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. Globant has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $614.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.66 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

