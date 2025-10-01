Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Capital Group Global Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,539,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

Get Capital Group Global Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CGGE stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $603.48 million and a P/E ratio of 24.18. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.