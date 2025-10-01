Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) General Counsel Richard Medway Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Medway sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of SVV stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Savers Value Village from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

