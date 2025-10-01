Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) General Counsel Richard Medway Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Medway sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Savers Value Village Stock Performance
Shares of SVV stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.
Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on SVV
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.
About Savers Value Village
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Savers Value Village
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.