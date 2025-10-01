Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Christopher Moe Sells 10,000 Shares

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Moe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,026.43. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Shares of RCAT opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.44. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Red Cat in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Red Cat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Cat by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 974,121 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Red Cat by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 517,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 287,802 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Red Cat by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,037,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 269,942 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Cat during the 1st quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Red Cat by 510.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 237,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 198,982 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

