Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,236 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,278 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 49.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

