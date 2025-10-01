Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 340,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $479.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

