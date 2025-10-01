HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $218,000 in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCB. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

