Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 209.8% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $245.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.66. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.