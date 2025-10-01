Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $103.82. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

