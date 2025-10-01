Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.3846.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.3%

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,306,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,873,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,863,000 after purchasing an additional 181,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,407,000 after purchasing an additional 82,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,676,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,011,000 after buying an additional 528,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,723,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,959,000 after buying an additional 158,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $83.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,061.54%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

