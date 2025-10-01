JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $6.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.0313.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $418.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth $4,363,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

