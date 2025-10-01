B. Riley Has Negative Outlook for SVC FY2026 Earnings

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, September 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.75.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SVC opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $452.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $503.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.53 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $72,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $297,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 54.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

