Sidoti Csr Forecasts Lower Earnings for Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Oportun Financial in a report released on Thursday, September 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Oportun Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Oportun Financial Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.54 million, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 4,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $27,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 159,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,981.76. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.