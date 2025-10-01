DA Davidson Lifts Earnings Estimates for Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALRS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALRS opened at $22.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.70%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

