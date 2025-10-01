Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Target Price at C$13.57

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.57.

WCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Desjardins raised shares of Whitecap Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 2.7%

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,450.00. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $246,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$10.62 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$11.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.97%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.

Featured Articles

