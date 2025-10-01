MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.9474.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MasTec from $220.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $212.83 on Friday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.42 and its 200 day moving average is $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.81.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,388.03. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $6,132,470. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 535.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 109,794 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in MasTec by 10.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 33.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 37.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

