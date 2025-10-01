Primega Group (NASDAQ:PGHL) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Primega Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PGHL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.66. 129,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,131,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Primega Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Get Primega Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primega Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Primega Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Primega Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PGHL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Primega Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Primega Group

Primega Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of transportation services through its subsidiary, Primega Construction. Its services include soil and rock transportation, diesel oil trading, and construction works such as excavation and lateral support works and bored piling. The company was founded on April 14, 2022 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primega Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primega Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.