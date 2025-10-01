First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 721.6% in September

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 304,000 shares, a growth of 721.6% from the August 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 655,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

