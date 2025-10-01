Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSE:NVHE.U) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSE:NVHE.U – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.60 and last traded at C$12.53. 6,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 11,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.30.

Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.