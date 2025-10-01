Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.37 and traded as high as $30.81. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 16 shares.
Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Stock Up 0.7%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37.
About Touchstone Climate Transition ETF
SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.
Read More
