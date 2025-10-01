NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.87 and traded as high as $53.06. NWPX Infrastructure shares last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 36,779 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on NWPX Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $133.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NWPX Infrastructure news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. This represents a 24.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $127,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,363.18. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $433,715. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWPX Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 69,856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 325,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 40,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

