Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $5.31. Citizens shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 164,579 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Citizens Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $264.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.57%.The company had revenue of $62.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Citizens by 7,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 76,954 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 323,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 117,502 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Citizens by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

