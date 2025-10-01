COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI) Shares Down 15.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCI – Get Free Report) traded down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.61. 58,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 20,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

COSCIENS Biopharma Stock Down 15.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Get COSCIENS Biopharma alerts:

COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. COSCIENS Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a negative net margin of 199.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter.

COSCIENS Biopharma Company Profile

COSCIENS Biopharma Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COSCIENS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCIENS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.