TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

TOYO Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:TOYO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 9,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 52,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

TOYO Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. TOYO has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About TOYO

TOYO Co Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain.

