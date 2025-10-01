Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $24.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Finland grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $669.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $670.55. The company has a market capitalization of $674.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $649.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

