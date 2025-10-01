Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $582,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12,729.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after buying an additional 251,654 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

