V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $323.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.89.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

