Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $510,000 Investment in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF $HEFA

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.6% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 6,089,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,175 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,769,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,743,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,187 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,956.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,369,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 199.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 566,934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

