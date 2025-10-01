Reviewing Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO)

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Navios Maritime Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $393.23 million 2.40 $108.86 million $2.09 14.03 Navios Maritime Partners $1.33 billion 1.00 $367.31 million $10.03 4.50

Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Okeanis Eco Tankers. Navios Maritime Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Navios Maritime Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 134.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Navios Maritime Partners pays out 2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Navios Maritime Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 19.52% 15.81% 6.07% Navios Maritime Partners 23.31% 9.24% 5.04%

Risk and Volatility

Okeanis Eco Tankers has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Okeanis Eco Tankers and Navios Maritime Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 2 1 3.33 Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Okeanis Eco Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Navios Maritime Partners.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Navios Maritime Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.