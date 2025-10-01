James (Jim) Clayton Sells 217,588 Shares of Breville Group (ASX:BRG) Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Clayton sold 217,588 shares of Breville Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$32.46, for a total transaction of A$7,062,471.30.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, James (Jim) Clayton acquired 143,185 shares of Breville Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$31.34 per share, with a total value of A$4,487,417.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Breville Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.16. Breville Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

