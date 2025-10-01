James (Jim) Clayton Sells 217,588 Shares of Breville Group (ASX:BRG) Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Clayton sold 217,588 shares of Breville Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$32.46, for a total transaction of A$7,062,471.30.
James (Jim) Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, James (Jim) Clayton acquired 143,185 shares of Breville Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$31.34 per share, with a total value of A$4,487,417.90.
Breville Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Breville Group Increases Dividend
Breville Group Company Profile
Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Breville Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.